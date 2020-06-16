WHERE'S GENERAL RENO WHEN WE NEED HER...:

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the shooting occurred after several protesters descended on one man wearing a blue T-shirt who had been pushing and confronting those attempting to topple the statue.





After being forced onto the street, the man in the blue shirt allegedly deployed pepper spray before pulling out a gun and firing, hitting at least one person.





Footage posted on Twitter shows a man in a blue shirt confronting protesters prior to the shooting.





A second video then appears to show armed men in military-style clothing--believed to be members of the New Mexico Civil Guard militia group who were there to protect the statue--surrounding the man on the ground.



