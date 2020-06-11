WHEN JOHN SOLOMON IS YOUR AVATAR:

On May 31, for example, Logan tweeted out an image of a document she alleged to be an antifa battle plan, claiming they had infiltrated law enforcement and provided a "riot" manual for protesters.





"For those of you still in denial about who is directing & controlling the protests - take a close look at this," Logan tweeted.





That document, however, was merely a recirculated version of a hoax first peddled during the April 2015 Baltimore riots over Freddie Gray's death in police custody. There's no proof that the overwrought document, which urges antifa activists to communicate with "agitorg" leaders and rendezvous at a mystery location called "GAMMA PRIME," is real.





Fox News and Logan didn't respond to requests for comment.





The following day, Logan posted a picture of a tweet purporting to come from a national antifa group threatening to terrorize majority-white neighborhoods. The tweet she cited read: "Tonight's the night, Comrades...Tonight we say '[****] The City' and we move into the residential areas... the white hoods.... and we take what's ours," along with a black raised-fist emoji.





That tweet turned out to have come from a fake account linked to white-nationalist group Identity Europa posing as antifa while calling for violence. The fake antifa account even included the acronym "I.E." in its logo, a clear reference to its ties to Identity Europa.





After being called out for credulously passing along two hoaxes, Logan did not correct, update, or delete either tweet, instead lashing out at critics as waging a smear campaign to "destroy" her. There can be "no doubt," she wrote, that liberal media-monitoring group Media Matters for America had "marshaled their army & all their resources" against her. (In 2013, Media Matters exposed Logan's false 60 Minutes reporting on Benghazi, which resulted in a retraction, an on-air apology from Logan, and a leave of absence.)



