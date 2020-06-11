June 11, 2020
WHAT DO YOU CALL LOYAL SUPPORTERS OF A SOCIOPATH?:
As Trump struggles to respond to crises, internal polling instills fear in advisers (John Santucci, Katherine Faulders and Will Steakin, June 10, 2020, ABC News)
The president has also been encouraged to participate in listening sessions with African American leaders, as he has hosted previously at the White House. But that idea was rejected by the commander-in-chief, according to sources.A person who has attended similar events as a guest of the president previously told ABC News they heard from a White House official to "be on standby" for an event with the president, but then nothing ever materialized.Trump is "not capable of showing empathy here," said the source, who is still a loyal supporter of the president.
