June 19, 2020
WAY TO CONFUSE THE LEFT/RIGHT:
Chick-fil-A CEO calls on white Christians to repent & stand up for black Americans (Nate Flannagan, 19 Jun 2020, Christianity Today)
Chick-fil-A CEO, Dan Cathy, has called on white Christians to repent and fight for black Americans following a number of high profile black deaths at the hands of white police officers.Conservative Christian, Cathy, said Christians could take advantage of this "special moment" in American history to repent of racism, and show their support for their black "brothers and sisters".
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 19, 2020 7:43 PM