WAIT, BUT THE FAR RIGHT TELLS US WE SHOULD FEAR ANTIFA INSTEAD?:

Violence by far-right groups and individuals has emerged as one of the most dangerous terrorist threats faced by US law enforcement and triggered a wave of warnings and arrests of people associated with those extremist movements.





The most recent in-depth analysis of far-right terrorism comes from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).





In a report released last week, the Escalating Terrorism Problem in the United States, CSIS analyses 25 years of domestic terrorism incidents and finds that the majority of attacks and plots have come from the far right.





The report says "the majority of all terrorist incidents in the United States since 1994, and the total number of rightwing attacks and plots has grown significantly during the past six years", with the far right launching two-thirds of attacks and plots in 2019, and 90% of those in 2020.





The report adds: "Far-right terrorism has significantly outpaced terrorism from other types of perpetrators." The second most significant source of attacks and plots in the US has been "religious extremists", almost all "Salafi jihadists inspired by the Islamic State and al-Qaida".





The report shows the far left has been an increasingly negligible source of attacks since the mid 2000s.