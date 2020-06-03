TOUGH DAY FOR TRUMPBOTS:

June 3, 2020
Three Other Minneapolis Officers to Be Charged in Police Killing of George Floyd (Pilar Melendez, Jun. 03, 2020, Daily Beast)
The three other Minneapolis cops involved in the police killing of George Floyd--an unarmed black man who was filmed repeatedly saying he couldn't breathe while an officer held his knee on his neck for several minutes--are being charged in his death.The Star Tribune reports that the three officers --Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng--will be charged by Attorney General Keith Ellison with aiding and abetting murder. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) also announced on Twitter that Ellison is upgrading charges against Derek Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd neck for almost nine minutes, to second-degree murder. Chauvin was charged last week with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 3, 2020 2:34 PM