TOUGH DAY FOR TRUMPBOTS:

The three other Minneapolis cops involved in the police killing of George Floyd--an unarmed black man who was filmed repeatedly saying he couldn't breathe while an officer held his knee on his neck for several minutes--are being charged in his death.





The Star Tribune reports that the three officers --Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng--will be charged by Attorney General Keith Ellison with aiding and abetting murder. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) also announced on Twitter that Ellison is upgrading charges against Derek Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd neck for almost nine minutes, to second-degree murder. Chauvin was charged last week with third-degree murder and manslaughter.