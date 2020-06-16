June 16, 2020
TOTALLY NOT A DEATH [STAR] CULT:
'It's frustrating': Trump advertising blast has limits (STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER, 6/16/20, AP)
President Donald Trump's campaign manager warned in late spring that his juggernaut political operation -- the "Death Star," he called it -- was about to start "pressing FIRE" for the first time.What followed was a massive investment in television and online advertising designed to demonstrate the true might of Trump's reelection team. The Republican's campaign poured nearly $24 million into paid advertising focused largely on six battleground states in the seven-week period from the last week in April through the first week of June, according to spending data obtained by The Associated Press.The Death Star attack did not have the intended effect.Some recent polls suggest a dip in Trump's standing and a majority of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. And nearly two months after Trump first unleashed his advertising tsunami, there are signs that his inability to demonstrate consistent leadership through multiple national crises has neutralized one of the best advertising campaigns money can buy.
Well, it's exactly like the Death Star.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 16, 2020 12:00 AM