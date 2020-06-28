June 28, 2020
TOTALLY NOT A DEATH CULT:
Workers removed thousands of social distancing stickers before Trump's Tulsa rally (Joshua Partlow and Josh Dawsey, June 27, 2020, Washington Post)
In the hours before President Trump's rally in Tulsa, his campaign directed the removal of thousands of "Do Not Sit Here, Please!" stickers from seats in the arena that were intended to establish social distance between rallygoers, according to video and photos obtained by The Washington Post and a person familiar with the event.The removal contradicted instructions from the management of the BOK Center, the 19,000-seat arena in downtown Tulsa where Trump held his rally on June 20. At the time, coronavirus cases were rising sharply in Tulsa County, and Trump faced intense criticism for convening a large crowd for an indoor political rally, his first such event since the start of the pandemic.
