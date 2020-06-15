June 15, 2020
TOTALLY NOT A DEATH CULT:
Florida has largest daily spike in COVID-19 cases after Republicans move convention to Jacksonville (IGOR DERYSH, JUNE 15, 2020, Salon)
Officials in Florida expressed concern about public safety as coronavirus infections hit a record number for the third straight day following the Republican National Committee's decision to relocate part of its annual convention to Jacksonville.The state saw at least 2,581 new confirmed cases on Saturday, a 35% increase over the previous day. It was the third consecutive day that the state recorded its highest daily total of cases yet, according to the Miami Herald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 15, 2020 1:00 PM