June 3, 2020
TOADYING TO VLAD IS THE ONLY DEBT HE'S EVER PAID:
Trump says 'common sense' for Russia to rejoin G7 (AFP, 6/03/20)
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it is "common sense" to bring Russia back into the G7, despite Moscow's expulsion from the club after invading part of Ukraine.Speaking to Fox News radio, Trump said that the G7 countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- need Russian President Vladimir Putin back in a G8 format, regardless of his behavior.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 3, 2020 12:50 PM