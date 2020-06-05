June 5, 2020
TO BE FAIR, HE WAS JUST FOLLOWING DONALD'S ORDERS:
Trump Hints At Upcoming Pardon For Roger Stone (Emily Singer, June 05 | 2020, National Memo)
The Trump administration tried to intervene in the case, recommending leniency for Stone. The move by Attorney General William Barr to get involved in a case against one of Trump's allies caused some members of the Department of Justice to resign in protest.The judge in the case disputed that Stone was the target of a witch hunt, as both Stone and Trump allege.
