June 5, 2020

TO BE FAIR, HE WAS JUST FOLLOWING DONALD'S ORDERS:

Trump Hints At Upcoming Pardon For Roger Stone (Emily Singer, June 05 | 2020, National Memo)

The Trump administration tried to intervene in the case, recommending leniency for Stone. The move by Attorney General William Barr to get involved in a case against one of Trump's allies caused some members of the Department of Justice to resign in protest.

The judge in the case disputed that Stone was the target of a witch hunt, as both Stone and Trump allege.

Posted by at June 5, 2020 8:13 AM

  

« THE VLAD/DONALD PROJECT: | Main | IT'S ALMOST LIKE YOU CAN'T TRUST DONALD TO TELL THE TRUTH: »