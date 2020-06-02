TO BE FAIR; DONALD AND INTELLIGENCE ARE STRANGERS:

The FBI's Washington Field Office "has no intelligence indicating Antifa involvement/presence" in the violence that occurred on May 31, according to an internal FBI situation report obtained exclusively by The Nation. That same day, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he would designate Antifa a terrorist organization, even though the government has no existing authority to declare a domestic group a terrorist organization. Following the president's tweet, Attorney General William Barr said in a statement, "The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly."





The FBI report, however, states, "based on CHS [Confidential Human Source] canvassing, open source/social media partner engagement, and liaison, FBI WFO has no intelligence indicating Antifa involvement/presence." The statement followed a list of violent acts like bricks being thrown at police and a backpack containing explosive materials, which were flagged by the FBI under a "Key Updates" section of the report. The FBI has been issuing such reports daily since the weekend, according to an FBI source, who added that none of these documents contained any evidence of Antifa violence.





The report did warn that individuals from a far-right social media group had "called for far-right provocateurs to attack federal agents, use automatic weapons against protesters." (The Nation is withholding the name of the group in order to not disrupt any potential law enforcement investigations.)





Last year, FBI documents obtained by this reporter showed that the Bureau has listed "racially-motivated extremist groups" among its top counterterrorism priorities. While those priorities did include white supremacist groups, they also included what the FBI called "Black Identity Extremists." The documents reveal that the Bureau linked "retaliatory lethal violence against law enforcement" to the "shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri," from which the Black Lives Matter movement originated.





The report, marked "For Official Use Only," was provided to The Nation by an FBI official on the condition of anonymity.