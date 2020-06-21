THINGS HAVEN'T EVEN STARTED GETTING BAD FOR DONALD YET:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government will discuss possible steps to halt the spread of the coronavirus as anger rises over the country entering its second Covid-19 wave.





Daily cases have spiked from 16 to 200 within a month, the National Center for Information and Knowledge in the Battle Against Coronavirus said, announcing the second wave of the infection on Sunday. [...]





Israeli media has lashed out at Tel Aviv's strategy in dealing with the pandemic.





Israeli journalist Nadaf Eyal criticised the government in a Yedioth Ahronoth op-ed which has since been widely shared.





"This is not the fault of the public (mostly). This is on the government," he wrote.





"What exactly have they been doing for the last month and a half? You would have expected them to put together a project with a major national scope, one that could turn Israel into a world leader in the fight against the coronavirus and cleanse it of the disease, like New Zealand."