June 1, 2020
THEY WANT HELTER SKELTER:
What Did They Think Would Happen?: Actually, character does count. (SARAH LONGWELL, JUNE 1, 2020, The Bulwark)
The argument made in 2016 by conservatives who thought that Trump was manifestly unfit for the job went something like this:Sure, we might get judges and tax cuts. But the potential downside of having a senescent, wannabe gangster as president of the United States is that (1) he might push us into a constitutional crisis and that (2) if he's confronted with a real-world crisis, there's a non-zero chance he could cause radical, real-world harm.Well, here we are.These possibilities seemed so obvious then that I could never tell if the people denying them were really blind, or if they were working overtime to pretend not to see them.Did they really think that putting a man bereft of character, decency, and empathy in charge of the country wouldn't make a difference?Did they really think that dismissing each instance of his racism, bullying, fecklessness, megalomania, corruption, lies, and stupidity it wouldn't have a cumulative effect?
