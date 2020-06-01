THEY WANT HELTER SKELTER:

.

The argument made in 2016 by conservatives who thought that Trump was manifestly unfit for the job went something like this:





Sure, we might get judges and tax cuts. But the potential downside of having a senescent, wannabe gangster as president of the United States is that (1) he might push us into a constitutional crisis and that (2) if he's confronted with a real-world crisis, there's a non-zero chance he could cause radical, real-world harm.





Well, here we are.





These possibilities seemed so obvious then that I could never tell if the people denying them were really blind, or if they were working overtime to pretend not to see them.





Did they really think that putting a man bereft of character, decency, and empathy in charge of the country wouldn't make a difference?





Did they really think that dismissing each instance of his racism, bullying, fecklessness, megalomania, corruption, lies, and stupidity it wouldn't have a cumulative effect?