THEY HATE RACISM; HE HATES NATURE:

But it is Trump who has done the most damage to national monuments, dismantling or desecrating four federally protected land and water sites with significant cultural, archeological and natural resources.





Those rollbacks include carving more than 2 million acres from a pair of protected national monuments in Utah--Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante―in December 2017. The boundary of Bears Ears, a 1.35 million-acre landscape that several tribes consider sacred, was cut by 85 percent. Nearby 1.87 million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante, the largest land national monument in the country and rich in both archeological and paleontological resources, was cut roughly in half. This month, Trump signed a proclamation to greenlight commercial fishing within Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, a vast protected site off the East Coast―a move that goes against the very purpose of designating a marine sanctuary.





The administration has also bulldozed and blown up Indigenous cultural and burial sites within Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, a UNESCO biosphere reserve that is also home to endangered species, to make way for Trump's wall along the US-Mexico border. Ned Norris Jr., the chairman of the Tohono O'odham Nation, has compared construction of the wall on sacred burial sites to desecrating Arlington National Cemetery.





The Interior Department has floated additional cuts at several other protected national monuments.