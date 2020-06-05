June 5, 2020
THE VLAD/DONALD PROJECT:
German neo-Nazis trained at Russian camps: report (Deutsche-Welle, 6/05/20)
Right-wing extremists in Germany are participating in paramilitary training at a special camp near city of Saint Petersburg in Russia, German news magazine Focus reported Friday.Members of the youth wing of Germany's extreme-right National Democratic Party (NPD) and the minor right-wing party The Third Way have completed the training, the report said, citing German intelligence sources.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 5, 2020 8:09 AM
« WAIT, THAT WOULD MEAN A DESPERATE DONALD WAS LYING. UNBELIEVABLE!: | Main | TO BE FAIR, HE WAS JUST FOLLOWING DONALD'S ORDERS: »