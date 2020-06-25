THE TRUMP BRAND:

Come and witness the wisdom of The People. (CHARLES SYKES, JUNE 24, 2020, The Bulwark)

One woman accused the county commissioners of wanting to "throw God's wonderful breathing system out the door" by mandating masks. "You are all turning your backs on it."





But this was the mild stuff.





"You literally cannot mandate somebody to wear a mask, knowing that mask is killing people," insisted one woman. "It literally is killing people." Literally. (This is super important, if true.)





She followed up this disquisition with a threat:





We the people are waking up. And we know what citizen's arrest is. Because citizen's arrests are already happening, okay? And every single one of you who is obeying the devil's law are going to be arrested. And you, doctor [here she is addressing the county's health commissioner], are going to be arrested for crimes against humanity.





And not just arrested. The woman, who does not understand the meaning of "literally" but is an expert on international law, also dropped some theological bombs on on the board:





Every single one of you are going to get punished . . . by God.





You cannot--you cannot escape God. You cannot escape God. I'm a say that again: You cannot escape God. Not even with the mask or six feet.





The six feet, you see, is the tip-off for the real agenda at work here.





"Six feet, like I said before, is military protocol," the lady insisted. "You are trying to get people to train them, so when the camera, the 5G comes out, what, they are going to scan everybody? We gotta get scanned, we gotta get temperatured? The kids are going to have to go school with masks?"





"Are you insane?" she asked. "Are you crazy? I think all of you ought to be a psych ward right the heck now."



