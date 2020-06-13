June 13, 2020
THE TRUMP BRAND:
Fox News runs digitally altered images in coverage of Seattle's protests, Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (Jim Brunner, 6/12/20, Seattle Times)
Fox News published digitally altered and misleading photos on stories about Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in what photojournalism experts called a clear violation of ethical standards for news organizations.
The Right's ignorance is not just willful; it's also carefully cultivated.
