June 28, 2020
THE TIME FOR CAUTION FINALLY CAME AT THE END OF JUNE?:
New U.S. coronavirus cases break record; Pence cancels campaign events in Arizona, Florida (Nicole Acevedo, Joe Murphy and Josh Lederman, 6/27/20, NBC News)
The U.S. set a new grim record in the number of new coronavirus cases in a single day, with reports of nearly 46,000 on Friday.The 45,942 single-day increase was driven by more than 8,000 new cases in Florida and thousands more in Texas, Arizona and California, according to an NBC News tally.Vice President Mike Pence meanwhile has postponed appearances that were planned in Arizona and Florida this coming week "out of an abundance of caution" due to the virus spikes in those states, an official with President Donald Trump's campaign said Saturday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 28, 2020 12:00 AM