THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

A former federal judge on Wednesday blasted the U.S. Justice Department for what he called "a gross abuse of prosecutorial power" in seeking to drop its criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security advisor.





"The Government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the President," the ex-judge, John Gleeson, wrote in a scathing legal filing opposing the proposed dismissal of Flynn's case.





Gleeson, who was assigned by the judge in Flynn's case to advise him on several questions, also wrote that Flynn "has indeed committed perjury" in his statements to the case judge during proceedings in the case, "for which he deserves punishment."





But Gleeson added that while federal Judge Emmet Sullivan has the power to hold Flynn in criminal contempt for perjuring himself during a plea hearing and another hearing, Sullivan should "not exercise that authority."





"Rather, [Sullivan] should take Flynn's perjury into account in sentencing him on the offense to which he has already admitted guilt," Gleeson wrote in a filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.