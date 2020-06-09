"THE SMELL OF HAMBURGERS AND QUIET DESPERATION":

Wherever Trump turns at the moment, he hits a brick wall of opposition and contempt. It turns out that it's hard to stomp on a vast protest movement when your jackboots fit as poorly as Trump's. In calling for troops to be used against US civilians, Trump has managed to turn a spasm of fury against ongoing police racism and police killings into a far more general pro-democracy movement--perhaps one with the revolutionary potential to turn Trump's corrupt and crude status quo on its head.





What's happening on the streets of America's cities is starting to look rather similar to the outpouring of fury against Erich Honecker's East German leadership in the autumn of 1989, after he called for security forces to put down pro-democracy protesters and was met with a rebuff. Mikhail Gorbachev reportedly told Honecker to go down the route of reform instead, saying, "He who is late is punished."





The reality-TV president would do well to heed Gorbachev's words. It's a fair bet that he will face regular, if not daily, protests for the remainder of his time in office--and not just outside the White House but wherever he alights.



