THE SAME FOLKS WHO THINK DONALD IS WINNING THINK VLAD AND BABY ARE:

While emphasising the right to peaceful demonstration, protesters condemned government corruption and deteriorating security and economic conditions.





"But chants soon rose up for the overthrow of the Syrian regime, quoting slogans from the revolution that erupted in 2011," one of the demonstrators, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, told MEE.





Protesters also called for Iran and Russia - whose forces helped spur Assad's victories against the opposition - to leave the country.





They also praised the unity of the Syrian people, and saluted most of the country's provinces, including those on the Syrian coast, Latakia and Tartus, which is where Assad's family and support base is drawn from.





"The deliberate practices of the regime over the past nine years have led to a complete economic collapse and crazy increases in prices and starvation of civilians," a demonstrator who wished to be identified as Rayan told MEE.





The Syrian pound is plummeting in value, with its exchange rate hitting a new low on Tuesday at 3,200 to the US dollar - more than 60 times lower than what it was before 2011.