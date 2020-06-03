THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

This is supported by a 2017 European Union Politics paper that studied support for radical-right and radical-left parties. While 'alt' and 'radical' versions of left and right may not be quite the same, the paper's conclusions are suggestive. It showed that in bare economic terms, radical-left and radical-right supporters don't differ a great deal but where they do -- significantly -- is on education. That is, both are heavily drawn from economically precarious groups, but for radical leftists these economic grievances are overlaid with cosmopolitan values inculcated via higher education.