June 3, 2020
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
Both the radical Left and Right are 'left-behinds' (MARY HARRINGTON, 6/03/20, UnHerd)
This is supported by a 2017 European Union Politics paper that studied support for radical-right and radical-left parties. While 'alt' and 'radical' versions of left and right may not be quite the same, the paper's conclusions are suggestive. It showed that in bare economic terms, radical-left and radical-right supporters don't differ a great deal but where they do -- significantly -- is on education. That is, both are heavily drawn from economically precarious groups, but for radical leftists these economic grievances are overlaid with cosmopolitan values inculcated via higher education.Both radical left and right are, the authors suggest, "different segments of the same pool of losers of globalization".
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 3, 2020 7:38 PM