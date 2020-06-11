June 11, 2020
THE RACIST TAINT DOESN'T WASH OFF THAT EASILY:
Republican senators DEFY Donald Trump by voting to strip Confederate generals' names from Army bases (NIKKI SCHWAB, 6/11/20, DAILYMAIL.COM)
Republican senators rebelled against Donald Trump late Wednesday by voting to tell the Army to rename bases named after Confederate generals within the next three years.The Armed Services Committee, whose members include Trump ultra-loyalist Tom Cotton, voted behind closed doors for the move, CNN reported.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 11, 2020 12:00 AM