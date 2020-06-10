THE PROTESTERS ARE THE ACTUAL NATION (profanity alert):

"As a military officer, what I saw was more or less really f---ed up," said one D.C. Guardsman who was deployed to Lafayette Square last Monday and who, like some others, spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely. The official line from the White House that the protesters had turned violent, he said, is false.





"The crowd was loud but peaceful, and at no point did I feel in danger, and I was standing right there in the front of the line," he said. "A lot of us are still struggling to process this, but in a lot of ways, I believe I saw civil rights being violated in order for a photo op.





"I'm here to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and what I just saw goes against my oath and to see everyone try to cover up what really happened," the Guardsman continued. "What I saw was just absolutely wrong." [...]





While the Park Police cleared out the protesters, some Guardsmen said they felt they were there to actually prevent the police from beating up protesters, instead of the other way around.





"I felt that we were more protecting the people from the police," said D.C. Guardsman Spec. Isaiah Lynch, who's unrelated to Si'Kenya Lynch.





The event has taken a toll on some Guardsmen.



