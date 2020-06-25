THE PROBLEM WITH THE DEATH CULT'S CASE AGAINST PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES...:

It is a common refrain from critics of the lockdown. Don't let the cure -- locking down the economy -- be worse than the disease it is preventing.





If that is the case, then, Sweden should be a case study in how to manage the disease.





It famously didn't lock down. Bars and restaurants remained open, as did hairdressers and gyms. The University of Oxford's government response tracker puts into numbers the light-touch effort, showing Sweden was one of the least restrictive countries in the world.





On the health front, Sweden has paid a heavy price. According to Johns Hopkins University data, Sweden has suffered 50.7 deaths per 100,000 people. That isn't the worst in the world -- Belgium and the U.K. are higher, for example -- but far above the 10.4 deaths per 100,000 in Denmark, the 5.9 deaths in Finland and 4.7 deaths in Norway.





But there is also an economic question. Did Sweden benefit economically from avoiding the lockdown?



