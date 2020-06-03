June 3, 2020
THE POINT BEING THEY STOOD IN THE FIRST PLACE:
Confederate Symbols Torn Down in US South (VOA News, June 02, 2020)
A Confederate soldiers' monument that stood in Birmingham, Alabama, for more than 100 years is no more. [...]Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has sued the city, accusing it of violating a state law ordering protecting Confederate memorials that are at least 40 years old.The Washington Post reported that a statue honoring Confederate troops in Alexandria, Virginia -- a Washington suburb -- was taken also taken down Tuesday.Demonstrators in Nashville took matters in their own hands and tore down the statue of Edward Carmack, a former state lawmaker and newspaper publisher who espoused racist views, who was gunned down in the streets of Nashville in 1908, according to the Tennessean newspaper.And outside Tampa, Florida, a Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter voluntarily lowered a huge Confederate battle flag that flew within sight of two major highways for years.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 3, 2020 12:00 AM