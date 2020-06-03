THE POINT BEING THEY STOOD IN THE FIRST PLACE:

A Confederate soldiers' monument that stood in Birmingham, Alabama, for more than 100 years is no more. [...]





Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has sued the city, accusing it of violating a state law ordering protecting Confederate memorials that are at least 40 years old.





The Washington Post reported that a statue honoring Confederate troops in Alexandria, Virginia -- a Washington suburb -- was taken also taken down Tuesday.





Demonstrators in Nashville took matters in their own hands and tore down the statue of Edward Carmack, a former state lawmaker and newspaper publisher who espoused racist views, who was gunned down in the streets of Nashville in 1908, according to the Tennessean newspaper.



