June 8, 2020
THE ORANGE CEILING IS 42%:
CNN Poll: Trump losing ground to Biden amid chaotic week (Jennifer Agiesta, 6/08/20, CNN)
The best part of all this is that the Trumpists so distrust the media and think the 2016 campaign was so much a function of Donald that they aren't even worried, nevermind responding.Overall 38% approve of the way Trump is handling the presidency, while 57% disapprove. That's his worst approval rating since January 2019, and roughly on par with approval ratings for Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush at this point in their reelection years. Both went on to lose the presidency after one term.In the race for the White House, among registered voters, Trump stands 14 points behind Biden, who officially secured enough delegates to win the Democratic nomination in CNN's delegate estimate on Saturday. The 41% who say they back the President is the lowest in CNN's tracking on this question back to April 2019, and Biden's 55% support is his highest mark yet.
