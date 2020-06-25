THE MONEYED-INTERESTS:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for all her strident rhetoric about the malignant influence of money in politics, won Tuesday's Democratic primary in New York's 14th District the old-fashioned way -- she drowned her opponents beneath a tsunami of campaign cash. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Ocasio-Cortez spent about $6.3 million of $10.5 million raised, more than any other Democrat up for reelection in 2020. Her only serious primary challenger for the NY-14 seat, longtime CNBC journalist Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, spent about $1 million of $2 million raised. As of Wednesday afternoon, with 88% of precincts reporting, AOC had garnered 73 percent of the ballots cast compared to Caruso-Cabrera's 19 percent.