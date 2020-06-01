THE MEMO MUST NOT HAVE REACHED THE BUNKER...:

Anarchist and militia extremists could try to exploit the recent nationwide protests spurred by the death of George Floyd, the Department of Homeland Security warned in an intelligence note sent to law enforcement officials around the country.





Floyd, a black man who pleaded that he couldn't breathe while a police officer held him down and pressed his knee into his neck for nearly 9 minutes, was killed in Minnesota on May 25. The officer responsible has been charged with murder and manslaughter.





The memo, dated May 29 and marked unclassified/law enforcement sensitive, cites "previous incidents of domestic terrorists exploiting First Amendment-protected events" as one reason for DHS' concern of additional targeted violence by "domestic terrorist actors."





It also reveals, citing the FBI, that on May 27, two days after Floyd's death, "a white supremacist extremist Telegram channel incited followers to engage in violence and start the 'boogaloo'--a term used by some violent extremists to refer to the start of a second Civil War--by shooting in a crowd." One Telegram message encouraged potential shooters to "frame the crowd around you" for the violence, the document said.





And on May 29, "suspected anarchist extremists and militia extremists allegedly planned to storm and burn the Minnesota State Capitol," the memo reads, citing FBI information.