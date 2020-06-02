June 2, 2020
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
Bill de Blasio Has Failed: Like the president, New York City's mayor has shrunk from sight amidst anti-police protests. (Alex Shephard, June 2, 2020, TNR)
Asked about video showing two police cars plowing through a crowd in Brooklyn, Mayor Bill de Blasio was unambiguous: It was actually the protesters' fault. Although he described the video as "upsetting," de Blasio said it was "inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers." The officers, he continued, had no choice but to "get out" of an "impossible" predicament. "If the protestors had just gotten out of the way we wouldn't be talking about this situation," he said.It was de Blasio at his most obtuse, no small accomplishment given his seven bumbling years as mayor. He had surely seen video that proved that his description of events was inaccurate--the police were not surrounded, they chose to drive through a crowd. Later, he praised police officers for displaying "restraint" over the weekend. The NYPD's Sergeants Benevolent Association, possibly the nastiest police union in the country, repaid his kindness by doxxing his daughter Chiara, who was arrested while protesting in Manhattan on Sunday evening. The Sergeants Benevolent Society tweeted out an internal arrest report, which contained her drivers license and address, something the NYPD does not usually do.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 2, 2020 12:00 AM