THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Asked about video showing two police cars plowing through a crowd in Brooklyn, Mayor Bill de Blasio was unambiguous: It was actually the protesters' fault. Although he described the video as "upsetting," de Blasio said it was "inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers." The officers, he continued, had no choice but to "get out" of an "impossible" predicament. "If the protestors had just gotten out of the way we wouldn't be talking about this situation," he said.



