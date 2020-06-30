THE LAST WORD IN BECOMING rIGHT, DEFENDING WILSON:

The cultural revolution comes to the Ivy League. (PATRICK BUCHANAN, 6/30/20, American Conservative)

And why is this icon of American liberals to be so dishonored?





Because Thomas Woodrow Wilson disbelieved in racial equality.





Says Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber: "Wilson's racist opinions and policies make him an inappropriate namesake." Moreover, Wilson's "racism was significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time."





And what exactly were Wilson's sins?





"Wilson was... a racist," writes Eisgruber, who "discouraged black applicants from applying to Princeton. While president of the United States he segregated the previously integrated civil service."





Another of Wilson's crimes was overlooked by Eisgruber.





In February 1915, following a White House screening of "Birth of a Nation," which depicted the Ku Klux Klan as heroic defenders of white womanhood in the South after the Civil War, a stunned Wilson said:





"It's like writing history with lightning. My only regret is that it is all so terribly true."



