THE GREAT REOPENING:





Lockdown measures were imposed in parts of Beijing on Saturday in an attempt to prevent the spread of a coronavirus from a new, locally-transmitted cluster. [...]





Authorities told residents in 11 residential estates to remain at home. Mass testing was ordered and a "wartime mechanism" that put hundreds of police officers on the streets was activated.





School reopenings for first through third graders, planned for Monday, have also been delayed. Scheduled athletic events have been suspended.





Local media reported that Beijing's National Center for the Performing Arts, which had just reopened on June 2, once again closed its doors.





The recent transmissions have fueled fears of a resurgence in China, where the curve of the outbreak has been months ahead of the rest of the world.