THE DESANTIS EFFECT:





Florida has shattered its previous record for the number of new coronavirus infections recorded in a day, roughly two weeks after the state transitioned into the second phase of its reopening plan.





The Florida Health Department reported 3,207 new cases on Thursday, marking the largest daily increase since early March. The previous record occurred on Tuesday, with the announcement of 2,782 new cases.





As of Thursday, Florida has recorded over 85,000 cases and at least 3,061 deaths. The recent spike in infections has some experts worried the state could become the next major hotspot for the virus.





"Florida has all the makings of the next large epicenter," scientists at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's PolicyLab wrote in a blog post Wednesday. "The risk there is the worst it has ever been in our projections."





Roughly 4 million people who are 65 or older live in Florida. That population is particularly vulnerable to the virus.