THE COMMON CORE:

Civic virtue might be thought of as the sensibilities and actions of citizens that contribute to a good society. A similar definition describes it as the set of personal qualities associated with the effective functioning of the civil and political order. Embedded in this concept is the idea that individuals have not just personal rights but also obligations to the community. This means that a citizen must think and act beyond him or herself; it also means that this thinking and acting should be tethered to a collective understanding of the common good.





So there are at least two ethical dimensions to civic virtue: how we ought to act and what constitutes a healthy community. A similar concept is "character," which has been concisely defined by Anne Snyder in The Fabric of Character as "a set of dispositions to be and do good." In the context of public affairs, character can be thought of as the personal attributes that align a citizen's thoughts and actions with civic virtue.





Over time, education scholars have attempted to clarify the meaning of character by describing its component parts. In his 2011 Phi Delta Kappanessay "Character as the Aim of Education," David Light Shields offers four categories of character in a manner especially helpful to the discussion of schooling. First, referencing Ron Ritchhart's work, Shields discusses "intellectual" character. This is knowledge, but it's more than the mere accumulation of content. It extends to developing the personal dispositions that enable continued learning--traits like curiosity, open-mindedness, and skepticism.





A second is "performance" character--a set of habits "that enable an individual to accomplish intentions and goals." This includes diligence, courage, initiative, and determination. Performance character is often described as "enabling excellence." That is, young people, if they are to succeed in school and beyond, need to learn how to willingly engage in challenging work, stick with difficult tasks until successful completion, and bounce back after failure. In terms of productive engagement in public affairs in a diverse democracy, these skills will help budding citizens participate in sensitive but essential debates; work through complicated, arduous political processes; and continue to engage after losing a bruising policy battle.





The rub, however, is that intellectual and performance character can be worryingly agnostic regarding substance. Curiosity will help a student collect a great deal of information, but it won't tell her what is good or bad. Likewise, an open mind can be filled with either wholesome or wicked ideas. One could courageously engage in either humane or inhumane reform, doggedly fight for either a just or unjust cause, and show great initiative for either charity or cruelty.





This is why a third category is necessary--what many have called "moral" character. Shields refers to it as "a disposition to seek the good and right." Such a disposition can guide our application of curiosity, skepticism, confidence, and determination. Moral character can include an understanding of justice and enduring ethical rules, as well as honesty, integrity, humility, duty, gratitude, and respect. These values can help young people understand why equal opportunity is invaluable, why prudent language in debate is important, why discrimination based on protected classes is unlawful, why spreading false information is wrong, why societies develop policies to protect innocent life, why just-war theory shields non-combatants, and much more. When done right, the combination of intellectual, performance, and moral character can help young people mature and develop essential citizenship skills.