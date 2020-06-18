June 18, 2020
THE BIG ENCHILADA:
Polls suggest Joe Biden has a shot at winning Texas. How he fares here could reshape the state's politics. (ABBY LIVINGSTON AND ALEX SAMUELS, JUNE 17, 2020, Texas Tribune)
Ever since February 2019, polls have been coming out indicating that former Vice President Joe Biden is competitive with -- sometimes even leading -- President Donald Trump in Texas. A June 3 poll by Quinnipiac University gave Trump a 1-percentage-point lead in the state. A recent FiveThirtyEight roundup of "key battleground state" polls taken since May 1 shows Trump up by an average of 1.5 points here.
Uncle Joe doesn't need to win TX, just tie Donald and the RNC down there, trying to defend a state where losing suggests the party has long term viability problems.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 18, 2020 12:00 AM