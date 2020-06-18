THE BIG ENCHILADA:

Ever since February 2019, polls have been coming out indicating that former Vice President Joe Biden is competitive with -- sometimes even leading -- President Donald Trump in Texas. A June 3 poll by Quinnipiac University gave Trump a 1-percentage-point lead in the state. A recent FiveThirtyEight roundup of "key battleground state" polls taken since May 1 shows Trump up by an average of 1.5 points here.