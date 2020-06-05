THE BENEFITS OF THE SURVEILLANCE SOCIETY:

What we have here is a perfect distillation of the three levels of corruption that exist in law enforcement.





The first is the violence of the police themselves. In this incident they are in total control of the situation. I can count 28 law enforcement officers, all of them wearing armor of some sort and carrying weapons.





They are approached by an unarmed 75-year-old man. It is unreasonable for any of the officers in this situation to have felt as though they were in clear and present danger. But if they had felt threatened, they could have restrained him.





Instead, they assault him, shoving him backward violently. Go back and watch the video again. Listen to the sound the man's head makes at the 0:06 mark when it hits the ground. Look at the blood coming out of his ear. Watch how motionless his body is.





At best, this is a terrible accident by law enforcement officers who are not competent at their jobs. At worst, it is criminal assault.





The second level of corruption comes in the reaction of the officers who did not shove the old man. None of them rush to his side. None of them confront the perpetrators of the assault.





Instead, the first two actions we see from the other police are these:





(a) One of the officers who pushed the man seems surprised that he fell and makes a move to check on him. The officer behind him directs him to keep moving and leave the man alone.





(b) Other officers immediately move to clear witnesses out of the area. There appear to be two civilian witnesses who try to tell the police that the man on the ground is bleeding. One of the other officers says, "Grab these two guys right now."





These two witnesses put their hands in the air and offer no resistance. We see one of them handcuffed.





Another officer goes after the credentialed media present and orders them to leave the scene.





What you're seeing here is, in the immediate aftermath of police misconduct, a large number of officers working in a coordinated manner to cover it up and witnesses to the misconduct being detained for no discernible reason.





Which brings us to the third level of corruption: The press release.