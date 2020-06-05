THE BASE:





Nearly three-fourths of Americans view the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer as a sign of an underlying racial injustice problem, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds, a significant shift from a similar question asked just six years ago.





Whenever you drill down on the numbers you get to that core of Donald's support that matches the number who think the Dreamers should be deported.



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 5, 2020 8:18 AM

