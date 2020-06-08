June 8, 2020
THE ALAMO:
Texas May Be Won By A Democratic Presidential Candidate for the First Time in 44 Years, Poll Shows (JENNI FINK, 6/8/20, Newsweek)
Texas hasn't gone blue during a presidential election since former President Jimmy Carter, but it's possible that could change in November as polls show President Donald Trump losing the Republican hold on the state.A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday showed Trump and Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden neck and neck in the race for Texas. Trump, with 44 percent, had a slim lead over Biden, who received 43 percent, an advantage that was well within the margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.Texas, a Republican stronghold, hasn't voted for a Democratic president since 1976 when Carter ran against President Gerald Ford.
