June 13, 2020
THAT WAS EASY:
The UK has gone 2 months without burning coal, the longest period since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution (Bill Bostock, 6/13/20, Business Insider)
The last time coal was burned at any of Britain's four coal-fired power stations was April 10, 2020, according to the National Grid, the utility company.It marks the longest period without deriving energy from the fossil fuel since 1790, the start of the Industrial Revolution.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 13, 2020 6:31 AM