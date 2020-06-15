June 15, 2020

THANKS, UR!:

Report: Assad's brother rejects Russia orders to remove checkpoints (MEMO, June 15, 2020)

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) revealed on Saturday that Maher Al-Assad, the brother of Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad, has rejected direct orders from Russia to withdraw all checkpoints erected by the 4th Division from around the country.

According to the war monitor, the 4th Division led by Maher Al- Assad is deployed across Syria though it is only supposed to be stationed in the capital Damascus.

Earlier on Saturday, clashes broke out between the 4th Division and a group of dissidents in the city of Al-Dameer in Damascus Province. 

Quagmiristan.

Posted by at June 15, 2020 12:00 AM

  

« REVELATIONS?: | Main | NO ONE IS SURPRISED: »