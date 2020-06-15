June 15, 2020
THANKS, UR!:
Report: Assad's brother rejects Russia orders to remove checkpoints (MEMO, June 15, 2020)
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) revealed on Saturday that Maher Al-Assad, the brother of Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad, has rejected direct orders from Russia to withdraw all checkpoints erected by the 4th Division from around the country.According to the war monitor, the 4th Division led by Maher Al- Assad is deployed across Syria though it is only supposed to be stationed in the capital Damascus.Earlier on Saturday, clashes broke out between the 4th Division and a group of dissidents in the city of Al-Dameer in Damascus Province.
Quagmiristan.
