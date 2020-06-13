SUPER ON BRAND (profanity alert):

Hundreds of far-right demonstrators from across the country today travelled to Parliament Square in London to "defend" a statue of Winston Churchill, before attacking police and fighting among themselves. [...]





On a bright, sunny day, the atmosphere among demonstrators in Parliament Square was tense, fuelled by alcohol and drugs. Many of the mostly white, middle-aged men had bought large quantities of beer, wine and spirits to consume, and many were already inebriated by midday. Individuals were openly bumping keys of coke and taking laughing gas, exacerbating the aggression directed at many passers-by. Few were wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as gloves or face masks.