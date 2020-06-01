SUPER ON BRAND:

A white Nebraska bar owner is walking free after the local DA declined to charge him for fatally shooting James Scurlock, a 22-year-old unarmed black man, during protests against police brutality in Omaha Saturday night.





Douglas County District Attorney Don Kleine called the shooting "senseless" but said that Jake Gardner, 38, was justified in his decision to shoot Scurlock because he "feared for his own life or serious bodily injury." A lawyer representing Scurlock's family said Gardner had a concealed weapons permit that was expired at the time of the shooting. [...]





Gardner owns several businesses in Omaha, and according to the Daily Beast, is a self-described Libertarian who has been arrested on criminal charges at least four times, including assault and battery, and failing to tell an officer he had a concealed handgun.





In 2017, he posed for a photo with Donald Trump Jr. with the caption "Here's a guy who returns my emails 100 percent of the time, every time. #FAKENEWS. "