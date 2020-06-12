SO MUCH WINNING!:

The Justice Department and the legal team for former national security adviser Michael Flynn faced tough questions from a skeptical panel of federal appeals court judges this morning in their bid to overrule a district judge who has not yet accepted the department's request to throw out the case. [...]





At least two of the judges on the panel, judge Karen Henderson and judge Robert Wilkins, expressed clear reservations in their questioning of Powell and Principal Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall, who was arguing on behalf of the government.





"There's nothing wrong with [Sullivan] holding a hearing as far as I know," Henderson said. "I don't know of any authority that says he can't hold a hearing before he takes action."