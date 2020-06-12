June 12, 2020
SO MUCH WINNING!:
DOJ, Flynn attorney face skeptical panel of judges in bid to throw out case (Alexander Mallin, June 12, 2020, ABC News)
The Justice Department and the legal team for former national security adviser Michael Flynn faced tough questions from a skeptical panel of federal appeals court judges this morning in their bid to overrule a district judge who has not yet accepted the department's request to throw out the case. [...]At least two of the judges on the panel, judge Karen Henderson and judge Robert Wilkins, expressed clear reservations in their questioning of Powell and Principal Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall, who was arguing on behalf of the government."There's nothing wrong with [Sullivan] holding a hearing as far as I know," Henderson said. "I don't know of any authority that says he can't hold a hearing before he takes action."
It's always hard to tell how much Trumpbot ignorance is willful and how much a function of their fact-starved bubble, but their belief that scheduling this hearing was some kind of victory for the cause of collusion was especially demented.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 12, 2020 11:34 AM