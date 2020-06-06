SIX DAYS IN JUNE:

The nation's top military officer, General Mark Milley, got into a 'shouting match' with President Donald Trump earlier this week after the president spoke of his wish to end the country's riots and protests by sending in active military forces into American cities.





A senior military official alleges the pair argued loudly before Trump finally backed down.





Responding to Trump's request to have troops on the ground in major U.S. cities where riots and protests were taking place, Gen. Milley is said to have stayed firm, responding: 'I'm not doing that. That's for law enforcement.' [...]





The official who is said to have overheard the argument told the New Yorker, ''We have a bully in the White House, and a bully needs a bully.'