SIC TRANSIT THE RACIST PROJECT:

President Donald Trump has the highest disapproval rating of any president at this point in office, according to a new poll.





Opinion poll analysis website FiveThirtyEight shared startling numbers showing that Trump's disapproval rate is at 54 percent, the highest it's been since October 2019.





'Trump's disapproval rating has been on the rise again, now up to 54 percent. There were some presidents with lower approval ratings to this point in their first terms, but no president had a higher *disapproval* rating than Trump now has,' site creator Nate Silver tweeted Tuesday.



