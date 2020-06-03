June 3, 2020
SIC TRANSIT THE RACIST PROJECT:
Donald Trump has the highest disapproval rating of any president at this point in office (MARLENE LENTHANG, 6/03/20 DAILYMAIL.COM)
President Donald Trump has the highest disapproval rating of any president at this point in office, according to a new poll.Opinion poll analysis website FiveThirtyEight shared startling numbers showing that Trump's disapproval rate is at 54 percent, the highest it's been since October 2019.'Trump's disapproval rating has been on the rise again, now up to 54 percent. There were some presidents with lower approval ratings to this point in their first terms, but no president had a higher *disapproval* rating than Trump now has,' site creator Nate Silver tweeted Tuesday.The only president who came close to this high disapproval rating was Jimmy Carter at 52 percent at day 1,230 of his presidency.
Iowa Republicans oust Rep. Steve King, shunned for incendiary remarks (THOMAS BEAUMONT, 6/03/20, Times of Israel)
King was stripped of his committee assignments in 2018 for comments appearing to question the criticism of white nationalism in an era of increased sensitivity among Republicans nationally about the alt-right and white supremacists. He wondered aloud in a New York Times story about when the term "white supremacist" became offensive. King said the remarks were taken out of context.The 71-year-old had piled up provocative statements throughout the years, comparing immigrants to livestock and appeared to make light of rape and incest in defending his anti-abortion views.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 3, 2020 12:00 AM
