June 12, 2020
SEEING CHINA:
中間王國 (Jonah Goldberg, 6/11/20, The Remnant)
AEI scholar and China expert Oriana Skylar Mastro joins The Remnant to help us all understand the "Middle Kingdom" and its moves on the world stage. At a time like this, where the U.S. is retreating from its global responsibilities, how is China going to try to spin this into a positive outcome for themselves? Oriana has some ideas.
This is an especially good episode that will actually change some of the ways you think about the PRC, for better and worse.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 12, 2020 8:24 AM