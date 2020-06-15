June 15, 2020
REVELATIONS?:
Revealed: The Family Member Who Turned on Trump (Lachlan Cartwright, Jun. 15, 2020, Daily Beast)
One of the most explosive revelations Mary will detail in the book, according to people familiar with the matter, is how she played a critical role helping The New York Times print startling revelations about Trump's taxes, including how he was involved in "fraudulent" tax schemes and had received more than $400 million in today's dollars from his father's real estate empire.As she is set to outline in her book, Mary was a primary source for the paper's Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, supplying Fred Trump Sr.'s tax returns and other highly confidential family financial documentation to the paper.Details of the book are being closely guarded by its publisher, Simon & Schuster, but The Daily Beast has learned that Mary plans to include conversations with Trump's sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, that contain intimate and damning thoughts about her brother, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
