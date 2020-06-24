REALITY IS ALWAYS AWKWARD FOR IDEOLOGUES:





Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told state residents on Tuesday to stay home unless absolutely necessary as the number of new cases in the state reached record highs.





The number of new cases in Texas has been steadily rising over the past few weeks. On Tuesday evening, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 5,489 new cases, the highest number of new cases in the state since the outbreak began.





"Texas will report an all-time high in the number of cases of people testing positive of more than 5,000," Abbott said in an interview with local TV station KBTX. "The hospitalization rate is at an all-time high. Coronavirus is spreading in Brazos County and across the entire state of Texas, which is exactly why action is being taken."



