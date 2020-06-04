June 4, 2020
PRESIDENT PEZ:
Hydroxychloroquine drug fails to prevent coronavirus in a rigorous study (Associated Press, 6/02/20)
A malaria drug President Donald Trump took to try to prevent COVID-19 proved ineffective for that in the first large, high-quality study to test it in people in close contact with someone with the disease.Results published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine show that hydroxychloroquine was no better than placebo pills at preventing illness from the coronavirus.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 4, 2020 12:00 AM